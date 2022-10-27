Humboldt man hurt in accident near Union

UNION – A two-vehicle accident near Union on Wednesday evening sent one driver to a hospital.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 7:56 p.m., deputies from his department, along with Nehawka rescue personnel and county medics, responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 34.

The investigation found that a 2003 Ford F-150, driven by Alois Slepicka of rural Malvern, Iowa, was traveling on Hwy. 34 and stopped at the stop sign at that intersection.

Slepicka then entered the intersection attempting to turn north in front of a southbound 2000 GMC Sierra, driven by Norman Farmwald of rural Humboldt.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Slepicka was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for possible minor injuries, the sheriff said.