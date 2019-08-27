WEEPING WATER – Despite the physical dangers of getting on a large, none-too-friendly animal, bull riders love what they do, year after year.
“I’ve been doing it for 15 years,” said Nick Reynolds of Deer Creek, Minn. “I wanted to do it since I was a little kid. I started at age 15. I got on a big Angus. I was hooked.”
Reynolds and many others with the same passion came to the recent Cass County Fair in the Double S Bull Co. Extreme Bull Riding Tour.
It isn’t just the riders, however, who face the fury of these high-kicking bulls.
There are those who get right out in the middle of things, acting as distractors to these animals while the riders safely get back inside.
Dressing up like clowns, these brave souls bring their trusty barrels with them to serve as an alternative target for the bulls to attack. Sometimes, these “barrelmen” may be inside the barrels.
One of them is Dustin Jenkins, known as the Jester.
“I’ve been doing this since 2003,” said Jenkins, formerly a rider in Montana. “It can be dangerous and I’ve been hurt doing this. But, this is my career.”
This annual stop in Cass County brought out another sellout crowd at the pulling track. Grandstands on both sides of the arena were packed.
The winners in the Open Class and the amount of money earned were:
LeRoy Miller – score, 88 - $1,630.80
Colton Byram – score, 86 - $1,223.10
Zach Peterson – score, 81 - $815.40
Creek Young – score, 80 - $407.70
The winners in the Juniors Class and the amount of money earned were:
Bode Spence, score, 82 - $165
Hunter Reese, score, 77 - $110