Hundreds attend annual Manley event

MANLEY - The arrival of some pleasant weather – for a change – brought out hundreds to Manley last Saturday for the 15th annual Pillage the Village event.

“It went good,” said spokesman Tim Glas. “I think there was between 500 and 600 total people in attendance.”

Admittedly, Glas said the crowd was down from previous years in part because of similar functions elsewhere and perhaps people catching up on yard work with the milder weather.

Nevertheless, those who came got to browse and purchase all sorts of items from 30 or so vendors, some with two or three booths.

There was plenty of food, including a pancake breakfast fundraiser for the Manley Volunteer Fire Department, plus other family events.

The annual car show attracted more than a dozen different cars and trucks. Among those who came for that was Harve Evans from Lincoln with his “crazy raspberry” 1940 Ford pickup.

“This is my third or fourth car show of the year,” he said. “I’m not a trophy hunter, I just like going to car shows.”

For $500, Evans bought his pride and joy 49 years ago, driving it back and forth from high school in North Platte. That came after his father, a truck driver on the way to Wyoming, saw the car along the highway and inquired about it.

Evans has put in a lot of work in his truck over the years, like building a new engine and installing air conditioning and a tilt steering wheel.

Nevertheless, he described it as a “labor of love.”

He’s driven his truck to car shows all over the country.

“It’s never on a trailer (to car shows), it’s always driven,” Evans said.

This year’s village event was moved back to its original time frame, the third weekend in August, after being scheduled on the fourth weekend the last two years.

“We’re staying on the third weekend,” Glas said.

He and other organizers in a few weeks will review Saturday’s event and plan for next year, set for Aug. 19, 2023.

Money raised from this year’s event will go toward improvements for the girls bathroom in the community building, plus areas on the community grounds, Glas said.