Hundreds benefit from food giveaway in Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – There were plenty of warm hearts in Weeping Water last Friday and it wasn’t just from the temperature.

More than a dozen volunteers braved the heat to hand out boxes and boxes of food to needy families.

And, there’s certainly a need.

“There’s a lot of food insecurity,” said volunteer spokeswoman Rachel Austin, referring to COVID-19 issues. “That’s what is going on in America now.”

The food giveaway on the parking lot of the local high school was sponsored by the Food Bank of the Heartland in partnership with Tabitha’s Thread of Weeping Water.

Throughout the afternoon, drivers stopped at three different stations staying in their vehicles while volunteers loaded food in the back to avoid close contact.

The first station provided two boxes of nonperishables per family, with two boxes of veggies and fruits per family at the next station, followed by two loaves of bread given away at the final station.

“The public has been so generous,” Austin said of donations.

A short distance away, volunteers also handed out feminine products and baby items to those needing them.