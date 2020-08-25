Hundreds briefly without power after truck hits pole

PLATTSMOUTH – Approximately 876 local customers of Nebraska Public Power District were without power for a short period late Monday morning.
The outage occurred after a dump truck hit a utility pole on Richey Street near Main Street on the east side of downtown, according to a NPPD spokesman.
The accident happened just after 11 a.m., said Grant Otten.
“Crews were able to redirect some power through different lines to get some customer back online,” he said.
More than half of the customers had power back shortly before noon, and at 12:02 p.m., only a small handful were still waiting for power, he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!