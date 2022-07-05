Hundreds enjoy fellowship at Murray pancake breakfast event

MURRAY – Daniel Purdham wanted to see what it would be like to ride on the back of one of the fire trucks Monday morning in Murray.

After climbing to a spot on the vehicle, the 8-year-old flashed a bright smile near one of the yellow hoses.

“It’s awesome,” Purdham said.

Hundreds of people shared Purdham’s reaction during an Independence Day meal. An estimated 1,500 area residents came to the Murray fire and rescue station for the annual Murray Freedom Festival pancake breakfast. A long line spread outside the doors as people waited for pancakes, sausages and other items to fuel their Fourth of July activities.

Jodi Teal has been an emergency medical technician with Murray Fire and Rescue for nearly two years and is director of development of First Responders Foundation. She took part in the event with Mimmi the fire dog as part of an emergency awareness program. She was thrilled to see the type of positive response from local residents at the breakfast.

“We have a very supportive community,” Teal said. “It’s awesome to see this many people here.”

Teal joined Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department representative Bob Heckman on one side of the station near the breakfast line. Heckman had a table filled with educational items that he used to teach children about fire safety. These included a stuffed duck for stop, drop and roll lessons, coloring books filled with pictures of Dalmatian dogs and an empty cooking pan to teach about hot stoves.

His lessons resonated with Avalene Heim, who smiled as she learned about the importance of never touching a hot stove or pans filled with scalding water. Heckman said he was pleased to be able to share these life lessons with many children during the day.

“These types of things are really important,” Heckman said. “If you can get the attention of kids then they’ll listen to what you have to say, and this is important information for them to know. It’s crucial for them to know about fire safety.”

Conestoga High School students spent their morning gaining community service hours with their participation in the food line. Members of the school’s National Honor Society chapter and FFA program served pancakes and sausages to hungry residents. Each student delivered specific items to people in the assembly-line setup.

People who attended the breakfast at 9:30 a.m. listened to two announcements about Murray Freedom Festival representatives. Addi Andersen was crowned Miss Murray/Beaver Lake during a coronation ceremony on one end of the station. She will represent the two communities at the Cass County Fair Queen Contest on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

George Blessing, chairman of the Murray Freedom Festival organizing committee, then announced Bill and Linda Grunewald as this year’s grand marshals of the festival’s parade. Blessing said the longtime Murray residents have given a large amount of their time and resources to Fourth of July activities.

“In years past Bill and Linda have always supported Murray and the Fourth of July events,” Blessing said. “They’ve participated in softball tournaments and oozeball and donated their water and hoses every year to dunk tanks, oozeball fields and shower stations.”

The Grunewalds moved to Murray in 1981 with their two daughters Tracy and Joni. Bill Grunewald spent 20 years of active-duty service in the United States Air Force and 15 years in civil service at Offutt Air Force Base. Linda Grunewald graduated with her licensed practical nursing (LPN) degree in 1983 and bought Brown Floral and Creations with Janet Gruber in 1997.

Blessing said Bill Grunewald hand-planted the trees that line both ends of West Young Street. Linda Grunewald has performed with the band Silver Wings for many years. She used her vocal talents to sing the national anthem Monday night before the town’s fireworks show.

Visitors to the pancake breakfast also had chances to participate in a raffle and silent auction throughout the morning. The event kicked off a full lineup of activities that included a car show, mud volleyball tournament, grand parade, pie and ice cream social, youth cheer and dance camp, cornhole tournament and music concert.

