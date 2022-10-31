Hundreds enjoy Halloween treat downtown

PLATTSMOUTH – It was quite a party in downtown Plattsmouth last Friday and everyone came dressed for the occasion.

There was free food (candy and hog dogs) handed out and some received rave reviews for their attire.

It was the annual Halloween on Main, and a big treat it was for all, according to an organizer.

“I thought it was well done,” said Misty Stine, president of the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association, which put the party together. “The feedback that we received was that it was well attended. It seemed everybody had a great time.”

She estimated between 600 and 700 kids attended.

“That was amazing,” Stine said, adding that 300 hot dogs were prepared and all were taken early on.

Unlike in the past, this year’s event started and ended at the entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main streets, Stine said.

“We were able to do more events there,” she said.

The party began with the kids and their parents and guardians going up and down Main Street where they were met by local merchants, some with scary costumes of their own.

It’s not only a nice way for these merchants to give back to the community, but also allows them to showcase their businesses while having fun, Stine said.

“The Lions Club did an amazing job directing traffic,” she said.

After the candy journey, everyone gathered back at the plaza for pumpkin decorations and free hot dogs, courtesy of One Life Church.

This year, various awards were handed out for the best costumes.

“This is the first time we’ve done that, at least in a long time,” Stine said.

The costume winners were:

Under the age of 2 – Sofie Whatley, a robot.

From 2 to 5 – Truett Friesen, a pirate.

From 6 to 12 – Korie Friesen, roller skating.

From 12 and older – Felicity Meyer, Princess Leia from Star Wars.

Best family costume – Jacob and Kaleb Drewes families, zombies.