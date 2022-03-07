Hundreds enjoy return of sit-down fish dinners

PLATTSMOUTH – For those who attended a local fish fry last Friday, it was more than enjoying tasty fish.

It was a great chance to once again sit down and socialize with others after COVID-19 put restrictions on such events for a time.

That was the feeling by many who attended the first fish fry of the Lenten season, sponsored by Plattsmouth’s Church of the Holy Spirit with proceeds going to church operations.

“I’m happy to come back and sit down for a while,” said local resident Harlan Seyfer. “I’ve seen people I haven’t seen in a long time. It looks like a fairly good turnout.”

“It’s fantastic,” said Carrie Olson, a church member who helped serve meals. “It’s exciting to see everybody.”

Last year, because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers of this annual event had to provide only takeout orders. Two years ago, the latter portion of their schedule was canceled altogether because of the virus.

This year, things have returned to normal with sit-down dining once again available in the gymnasium in the adjacent St. John the Baptist School.

Local folks ate it up.

“We served around 400 meals,” said Mike Vaughn, an organizer. “That’s a good night.”

In the kitchen, a number of volunteers, mostly men, were constantly busy preparing the fish.

“The guys are back there cooking and the women don’t have to,” said Bonnie Seyfer smiling.

On the menu was Alaskan Pollock, carp and fried shrimp, with sides, dessert and various beverages.

The Old Krusty Minstrels, including singer Terry Little, provided the entertainment.

“It’s nice to be back and visit with people,” said Monica Yankus.

Among those enjoying the feast was Mayor Paul Lambert, who said such an event brings people from all over, not just church members.

“It’s a community event,” he said. “It’s a great event.”

Takeout orders are still available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.