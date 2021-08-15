Hundreds fill fairgrounds for county fair parade

WEEPING WATER – Hundreds of people gathered at the Cass County Fairgrounds on Saturday night for one of the biggest events of the fair schedule.

Local residents lined the entire pathway of the Cass County Fair Grand Parade. People began setting up chairs along the parade route more than 90 minutes before the 6 p.m. event. They took advantage of sunny weather for the 45-minute celebration.

Fire and rescue trucks from multiple Cass County communities filled the first part of the parade. Many passengers in the trucks threw candy out their windows to children standing nearby. The vehicles traveled slowly along the narrow route to make sure children were not hurt.

Marching bands from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Plattsmouth provided music for the crowd during the parade. Cheer and dance students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Plattsmouth walked on the rock-covered road, and many 4-H youth rode in floats throughout the evening. They celebrated the agricultural tradition of the fair with their float designs.

Hundreds cheered for members of the 2021 Weeping Water girls basketball team. The state championship winners smiled and tossed candy to the crowd from a wooden flatbed trailer pulled by a truck.