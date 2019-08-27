UNION – People found the Aroniastock berry interesting.
Last Saturday on the John Herz family farm on Kenosha Road east of Union, the focus was on the aronia berry, which the family grows on 40 acres.
“It’s native to the Midwest, but a lot of people haven’t heard of it,” said John’s daughter, Julia Herz.
She described it as a superfruit with a high level of antioxidants that the body uses to combat various ailments.
It has a tart taste to it, she added.
Aronia berries can also be made with other ingredients into wine, juices, jams, bar-be-que sauce, even soap.
“You can bake with it,” Julia said. “It’s a great berry for the culinary world.”
Those attending Saturday’s event had a chance to sample various aronia treats from local vendors.
There were also hayrack ride tours of the aronia acres, plus a harvest demonstration featuring a large berry picker that came from Ireland, since none are made in America, John Herz said.
An estimated 200 people attended the event, according to Julia Herz.
This included Mick McCarthy and his wife who came up from Syracuse.
“We’ve heard of it (aronia berries),” he said. “We bought some jelly at a farmer’s market and absolutely loved it.”
Ellen Patton of Plattsmouth, who came with her daughter and grandchildren, said she bakes and cooks with aronia berries.
“It’s awesome,” Patton said.
Jim and Nancy Cuba of rural Columbus have started to grow aronia berries.
“I came down to get educated,” Nancy said.
“It’s catching on,” Jim added.
Rich Cudaback came up from Lincoln and tried some lemonade.
“It was pretty good,” he said.
Julia Herz was happy with the interest people had with the event.
“It turned out really great,” she said.