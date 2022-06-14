 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hundreds vote early for special electrion

  • Updated
PLATTSMOUTH – Voters by the hundreds have already cast their ballots for the special Congressional election on June 28.

As of late last week, more than 900 early voting ballots were either mailed out or voters came in the Cass County Election Office to pick one up, the office said.

Republican Mike Flood and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks are vying for the open seat vacated by the resignation of Jeff Fortenberry.

The winner will serve out Fortenberry’s term, which ends next January.

According to the election office, this Friday, June 17, at 6 p.m. is the deadline to apply for an early ballot by mail. After that, voters wanting to vote early will have to come to the office to receive their ballots.

This Friday is also the deadline to request a replacement ballot to be mailed out. It is also the deadline for in-person voter registrations.

The polling sites on June 28 will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

