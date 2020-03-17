Hurt by Mother Nature in 2019, local hops growers look forward to a better crop this year

PLATTSMOUTH – Bruce and Annette Wiles are cautiously optimistic about a good crop in 2020, compared to last year.

“It’s looking promising,” Bruce said recently.

Like many others whose livelihood comes from the land, the Wiles in 2019 had to deal with high flood waters that had an impact on their hard work.

“I didn’t get dealt a good hand of cards from Mother Nature,” Bruce said.

The Wiles are the owners of Midwest Hop Producers, devoting dozens of acres to the growing of this crop, one of the key ingredients in beer.

They have 18 acres in the Bay Hills area, which wasn’t impacted during the flood in 2011. In 2019, however, Mother Nature dealt them a blow, not once, but twice.

In March, four to five feet of water covered those acres, but because the ground was frozen, the crop had not yet emerged. It did, though, slow down field work.

It was in June when the impact was felt. By then the crop had emerged and was starting to grow. But, the flood waters from the nearby Platte River put a “stress” on the hops and impacted their growth and the eventual yield.

“We got nowhere near the yield that we should have had,” Annette said.