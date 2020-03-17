Hurt by Mother Nature in 2019, local hops growers look forward to a better crop this year

PLATTSMOUTH – Bruce and Annette Wiles are cautiously optimistic about a good crop in 2020, compared to last year.
“It’s looking promising,” Bruce said recently.
Like many others whose livelihood comes from the land, the Wiles in 2019 had to deal with high flood waters that had an impact on their hard work.
“I didn’t get dealt a good hand of cards from Mother Nature,” Bruce said.
The Wiles are the owners of Midwest Hop Producers, devoting dozens of acres to the growing of this crop, one of the key ingredients in beer.
They have 18 acres in the Bay Hills area, which wasn’t impacted during the flood in 2011. In 2019, however, Mother Nature dealt them a blow, not once, but twice.
In March, four to five feet of water covered those acres, but because the ground was frozen, the crop had not yet emerged. It did, though, slow down field work.
It was in June when the impact was felt. By then the crop had emerged and was starting to grow. But, the flood waters from the nearby Platte River put a “stress” on the hops and impacted their growth and the eventual yield.
“We got nowhere near the yield that we should have had,” Annette said.
As it turned out, the Wiles have decided to sell those 18 acres, just a few short four years after the business began. The flooding played a role, they said.
“It’s more conducive to row crops, as opposed to specialty crops like hops,” Annette said. “The water table there is high.”
Bruce added, “The risk is too high.”
In the summer of 2014 the Wiles started bringing together a group of dedicated people to focus on establishing a large-scale hops production in Nebraska. After much research, conference attendance and input from fellow growers and processors across the country, their business was formed the next year.
Fortunately, the Wiles have other acres for hops east of U.S. Highway 75 they plan on continuing to use.
“We’re not going to quit growing hops,” Annette said.
“We’re adding more hop acres here in this yard,” Bruce said.
It wasn’t just crops that sustained damage from Mother Nature last year.
Temperatures of 70 degrees that dipped to subzero temps almost immediately ended up killing more than three million bees or 70 percent of the total that Bruce raised for their honey on their property.
“I’m planning on expanding my beehives,” he said.
Besides their land, the Wiles residence in Buccaneer Bay was hit last year, also. Sandbags had to be placed on the exterior where two feet of water was recorded with three inches seeping into the interior.
“You don’t realize the strength of water destruction until you see it,” Annette said.
Two years ago, the Wiles lost some 50 trees to a tornado at the property east of Hwy. 75.
Fortunately, the outlook for the future looks bright as the Wiles were granted a license in 2019 by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to participate in a pilot program to grow hemp.
“It was a blessing,” Annette said. “It gave us a new avenue.”
The hemp, which can be used in many products like lotions and creams, is being grown indoors in two greenhouses on their land east of Hwy. 75.
“Our first harvest was done in January,” Bruce said. “We learned a lot and look forward to the next crop.”
Their business also features a wine and beer tasting room that is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, sometimes offering live music.
“We are fortunate we have loyal customers that helped us get through this,” Bruce said.