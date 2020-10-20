Huskey seeks spot on Weeping Water School Board

WEEPING WATER – The Plattsmouth Journal recently asked the candidates in several school board races two basic questions to better inform the voters when they make their decisions in this year’s election.

Neil Huskey is among five candidates seeking three seats on the Weeping Water Public Schools Board of Education.

We asked this candidate two questions:

Why are you running for the Weeping Water Public Schools Board of Education and what qualifications do you have that you believe would be beneficial to the board?

Huskey: I am running for the school board at Weeping Water because my kids are actively growing in the school. I want to be a part of continuing to grow the school and make sure they keep having the students achieve the highest they can with all the necessary tools and information they need to excel.

I believe I have the qualifications it needs by growing up in the household with two of the best teachers I’ve ever had at my disposal with my parents both being teachers. With my mom teaching for a total of 40 years, and dad teaching a total of 43 years and counting.