Hwy. 75 accident causes traffic delays, but no injuries

PLATTSMOUTH – There were no injuries reported from a two-vehicle accident around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Eighth Avenue, though a long line of north/south traffic was at a standstill for a time.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Katherine Meyer, 34, of Plattsmouth, was traveling south on Hwy. 75, while a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Matthew Harris, 33, of Bellevue, was traveling north on the highway.

Meyer attempted to turn east onto Eighth Avenue and struck the truck, Brueggemann said. The impact knocked the truck onto its side.

All parties were checked out medically on scene by rescue personnel, but they did not require transport, according to Brueggemann.

Traffic was backed up, particularly on Hwy. 75, for a time.

Deputies from his department, along with personnel from Plattsmouth Police Department and Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue responded, Brueggemann said.

