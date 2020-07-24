Hy-Vee customers received special treat on Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Employees of the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Food Store on Thursday passed out free bags of apples as a way of showing their appreciation and support to their customers in these uncertain times with COVID-19.

“We wanted to give back to the community and to our customers and that is what we’re doing,” said Tom Vanacker, store manager.

Masked employees set up a booth in the northeast corner of the store’s parking lot, then handed bags as cars came by.

Approximately 380 bags, 10 apples per bag, were donated from the store’s fruit supplier, Stemilt.

The Hy-Vee store in Harlan, Iowa, also handed out free bags of apples during the same week.

In a statement through her office, Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications, added, “We hope this donation provides some relief to our customers, especially as more families become financially impacted during this time.”

