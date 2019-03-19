PLATTSMOUTH – Area businesses, organizations and churches have stepped forth to help flood relief victims.
* On Tuesday, Hy-Vee, Inc. of West Des Moines, Iowa, announced a fundraising effort to benefit the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa as they respond to historic flooding across the region.
Beginning immediately, customers at all Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa, Hy-Vee stores can donate any amount at the register or customer service counter to help with flood relief efforts. Hy-Vee will then match customer donations, up to $50,000, to help local communities devastated by flooding in Nebraska and Iowa.
“Our mission at Hy-Vee is to help all our communities and our customers, especially in times of crisis,” said Frank Woodward, senior regional vice president of Hy-Vee’s western region. “We know many of the communities we serve are facing immediate challenges when it comes to getting supplies, and they’ll face an even longer road recovering from these floods, which is why we want to do everything we can to help.”
Area customers can donate at the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee, 16418 Westside Drive, and their funds will go directly to the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. Customers who are unable to visit the store to make an in-person donation also can donate online at https://www.redcross.org/local/nebraska.html.
Hy-Vee has already partnered with the American Red Cross and local emergency management officials to deliver bottled water, food and fuel to areas impacted by flood waters.
* The Plattsmouth Senior Center, 308 S. 18th St., has water, toiletries, baby formula, non-perishable food and more for the community to use. There’s a limit of two cases of water per family. The center hours are 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
* First Lutheran Church of Plattsmouth is accepting funds for the Nebraska District to distribute for disaster relief. The church will match dollar for dollar all funds given.
As of Tuesday morning, the church had received $4,140.00 from its members and will double that to $8,280.00 to give to the Nebraska District to use for flood relief!
* The Weeping Water Boy Scout Troop 220 will be going door-to-door this Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. to help with flood relief efforts.
Items in greatest need are cleaning supplies, work gloves, rubber boots, shovels, paper towels, cloth towels, bottled water, toiletries, blankets and non-perishable foods.
If you would like someone to come to your home to collect a donation, please call (402) 440-7351 or (402) 699-3784.