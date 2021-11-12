Hy-Vee program to benefit historical society

PLATTSMOUTH – Folks can provide financial support to the Cass County Historical Society by taking part in the Hy-Vee Giving Tag Program.

Launched in November 2019, it’s a reusable bag program with the goal to make a difference in the communities where customers live and work.

When customers purchase a $2.50 red “My Heart” reusable bag at any Hy-Vee Food Store, they can direct a $1 donation to a local non-profit using the Giving Tag.

The historical society has been chosen by Hy-Vee to benefit from the Giving Tag Program during December, said Margo Prentiss, the society’s museum curator.

In other news, the society held its annual meeting on Nov. 4 at First State Bank in Plattsmouth. The meeting included the election of board members.

Officers elected for one-year terms were: Roger Wehrbein, president; Brad Ksiazek, vice-president; Pat Meisinger, secretary; and Alicia Garbers, treasurer. Re-elected to the board with terms expiring in 2024 were Susanne Astley, Judy Attebery and Julie Schmale.

Del Hervey was elected to fill Ksiazek's board term that expires in 2023. Mel Luetchens has resigned from the board and Roger Behrns was elected to fill his term, which also expires in 2023, Prentiss said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.