Hy-Vee recalling Chicken Street Taco Kit

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc., which has a store in Plattsmouth, is voluntarily recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to a recall issued by its supplier Reser’s Fine Foods, the grocery chain announced in a press statement.

Hy-Vee received bulk Chicken Taco Kits from Reser’s Fine Foods and repackaged them into Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco kits. These bulk kits contained chipotle crema sauce, which contains egg ingredients that were not declared on the label, the statement said.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the statement said.

The voluntary recall includes the Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco Kits, which were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids (see picture attached) with the UPC 02-82503-09993 and a “Best If Use By” date prior to May 27, 2021, located on top of the label.

The products were distributed by Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the product addressed in this recall, the statement said.