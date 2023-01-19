Hy-Vee recalling selected beef pot roast dinners

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen, according to a company press release.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the press release said.

Hy-Vee was made aware that the gravy mix used in the meals, produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and this past Tuesday, contains a wheat allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label.

The entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The meals come in either a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and were available for purchase between Dec. 27, 2022, and this past Tuesday.

UPC bar code:

0075450243772 – beef pot roast dinner with mashed potatoes and corn – 11.6 oz. (327 g) - $5.

0075450485394 – beef pot roast dinner with mashed potatoes and carrots – 25.5 oz. (723 g) - $10.

Hy-Vee has voluntarily removed all affected Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinner entrees from its shelves. Customers who purchased the product and have a wheat sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at (800) 772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.