 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hy-Vee recalling selected beef pot roast dinners

  • Updated
  • 0
Rescue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen, according to a company press release.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the press release said.

Hy-Vee was made aware that the gravy mix used in the meals, produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and this past Tuesday, contains a wheat allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label.

The entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The meals come in either a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and were available for purchase between Dec. 27, 2022, and this past Tuesday.

People are also reading…

UPC bar code:

0075450243772 – beef pot roast dinner with mashed potatoes and corn – 11.6 oz. (327 g) - $5.

0075450485394 – beef pot roast dinner with mashed potatoes and carrots – 25.5 oz. (723 g) - $10.

Hy-Vee has voluntarily removed all affected Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinner entrees from its shelves. Customers who purchased the product and have a wheat sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at (800) 772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHS alum Gray wins MMA title

PHS alum Gray wins MMA title

PLATTSMOUTH—Kole Gray, a 2017 Plattsmouth High School graduate and a champion wrestler there, had a big day at a mixed martial arts (MMA) even…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News