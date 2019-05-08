PLATTSMOUTH – The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that Interstate 29 between U.S. Highway 34 and the Missouri border has reopened, but with limited mobility.
According to the IDOT, I-29 travelers on that stretch should expect intermittent lane closures and one mile of head-to-head traffic over the southbound bridge at mile marker 8.5. No oversized/overweight loads will be allowed at this time and widths have been restricted to 12 feet.
The IDOT has also announced that Iowa Highway 2 will only open to eastbound traffic from I-29 and allow for traveler services. Nebraska Highway 2 remains closed.