Icy roads cause two-vehicle accident on Tuesday

WEEPING WATER – Icy roads on Tuesday contributed to a two-vehicle accident in the southern portion of Cass County, according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.

At approximately 7:23 a.m., deputies from his department, along with Weeping Water fire/rescue personnel, were called to the area of Nebraska Highway 50 and U.S. Highway 34 for an accident, the sheriff said.

An investigation determined that a 2014 Honda CR-V, driven by Deanna Wehrli, 31, of Lincoln, was heading south on Hwy. 50 and attempted to stop to turn right to go west on Hwy. 34.

The intersection, however, was icy and Wehrli's vehicle slid through the intersection, Brueggemann said.

A 2022 Ford Explorer, driven by Rachel Meeske, 35, of Weeping Water, was heading west on Hwy. 34 and was unable to stop as Wehrli slid through the intersection, the sheriff said.

The front end of Meeske’s vehicle collided with the front left quarter panel area of Wehrli's vehicle, he said.

Air bags were deployed in both vehicles and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. No one was transported to the hospital, the sheriff said.

The investigation is complete, he added.

