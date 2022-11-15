Importance of recycling discussed at Rotary meeting

PLATTSMOUTH – Question.

What country recycles more of its waste than any other?

Is it the United States? No.

“Germany is the No. 1 recycler,” said Dana Stahl. “I’m impressed on how good a job they do.”

Stahl, the executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful, was the featured speaker at last week’s Plattsmouth Rotary Club meeting and spoke on the importance of recycling.

Recycling saves resources, extends the life of landfills and creates jobs, she said. Currently, there are 1.1 million jobs nationwide related to recycling.

In the United States, 32 percent to 40 percent of recyclable waste is actually being recycled, Stahl said. Unfortunately, Nebraska’s rate is just 17 percent, she said.

“It is estimated that in the United States, we are throwing away 11 billion dollars worth of recyclables every year,” Stahl said.

Paper is an excellent recyclable item in that it can be turned into other products up to seven times before it’s no longer usable, according to Stahl.

Composting is another form of recycling, she said.

“Approximately 40 percent of food products are wasted,” she said. “A lot of food (thrown away) doesn’t break down and ends up releasing methane gas.”

It’s also important to recycle the correct way, Stahl added.

For example, always empty out recyclable containers, flatten cardboard boxes for easier handling for recycling workers, and return caps back onto plastic bottles, Stahl said.

Always place plastic bags separate from plastic bottles or containers, she said. Otherwise, these bags might get stuck in recycling machines causing unnecessary delays.

Recyclable batteries should also be placed separately from other items.

“We need a lot of people doing what they can,” Stahl said of recycling.