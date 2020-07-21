Improved computers now available at Plattsmouth library

PLATTSMOUTH – Faster and more efficient computers are now available at the Plattsmouth Public Library.
In fact, all city-run computers have improved. These include those at City Hall, the fire and police departments, and at the community/senior centers.
The computers are now using Windows 10 operating system software, replacing Windows 7 that no longer received support from Microsoft as of this past Jan. 14.
“Windows 10 is more powerful, more up to date. It can run with more programs,” said Karen Mier, library director. “These computers are faster than the ones we had before.”
Many of the city computers had to be replaced, while the others simply needed an upgrade, according to Mier.
“It was expensive, but we needed computers that were operable. Had our old computers broken down there wouldn’t have been support.”
The new computers will continue to offer Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Firefox for internet searching, as well as a wide variety of Microsoft Office programs.
“The internet will be the same, but definitely faster,” Mier said.
The library, which opened on June 17 after being closed for three months because of COVID-19 concerns, has five computers with Windows 10 available for the public. There are many more, but because of social distancing, there is room for just five at the moment, according to Mier.
On another issue, the library’s annual spring book sale, postponed this year because of COVID-19, will be held during the month of August, starting on Saturday, Aug. 1.
More than 4,000 books for all ages, plus DVDs, CDs and audio books will be available for purchase. There will be a list of suggested prices, but the public can make reasonable donations, Mier said.
The purpose is to replace items that aren’t checked out frequently to make way for new materials that might be, she said.
