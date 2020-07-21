Improved computers now available at Plattsmouth library

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Faster and more efficient computers are now available at the Plattsmouth Public Library.

In fact, all city-run computers have improved. These include those at City Hall, the fire and police departments, and at the community/senior centers.

The computers are now using Windows 10 operating system software, replacing Windows 7 that no longer received support from Microsoft as of this past Jan. 14.

“Windows 10 is more powerful, more up to date. It can run with more programs,” said Karen Mier, library director. “These computers are faster than the ones we had before.”

Many of the city computers had to be replaced, while the others simply needed an upgrade, according to Mier.

“It was expensive, but we needed computers that were operable. Had our old computers broken down there wouldn’t have been support.”

The new computers will continue to offer Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Firefox for internet searching, as well as a wide variety of Microsoft Office programs.

“The internet will be the same, but definitely faster,” Mier said.