Improved quality of life is police department's goal

PLATTSMOUTH – To continue improving the safety and quality of life for Plattsmouth residents – and visitors - is at the core of what the city’s police department strives to do daily, according to its chief.

“We have a fabulous department,” Steve Rathman said. “We have a tremendous amount of retention and great officers. We go above and beyond.”

The chief provided a department update to members of Plattsmouth’s Rotary Club on July 20.

“We’re in the business of improving safety in the community,” Rathman said. “We strive for excellence.”

Excellence is one of the core values that drive the department daily with other values being accountability, consistency and teamwork, the chief said.

The department’s staff includes 14 full-time certified officers, along with an evidence technician.

At one time, there was a staff member just in charge of animal control. Today, there’s a new position, the community service officer, who continues that, but also oversees code compliance for more efficiency, according to the chief.

Two years ago, Rathman started a part-time force of retired officers who provide a police presence at football games and community-wide events, allowing full-time officers more time for other duties.

What’s more, people like to see a police officer at large events, Rathman said.

The part-time officers are paid a set wage, he said.

“It has increased our effectiveness,” he said.

Last July, the department signed a three-year contract with Plattsmouth Community Schools for providing a school resource officer, basically a law enforcement officer in the schools. Up until then, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department was in charge of that duty.

“I hope to continue that after our current contract is up,” the chief said.

This partnership with the local school community is one of these significant programs being undertaken by the department, according to Rathman.

In its Pink Patch Project, the department raises funds through the selling of t-shirts and other activities in the battle against breast cancer.

Last year, approximately $7,500 was raised and donated to Project Pink’d, a non-profit organization providing services for women fighting breast cancer in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

The third significant program is the reinstatement of a K-9 unit.

“The purpose is to increase the quality of life and it’s a tool to do that,” the chief said.

Funding for the reinstatement of this program is coming entirely through private donations, not taxpayer dollars, he said.

With the financial help of a private individual, along with donations already raised, the department has already purchased a dog.

Alex Drake has been assigned to be the officer in charge of running that unit.

“She will be fabulous at what she does,” Rathman said.

About $45,000 is left to be raised, he said. A foundation has been set up for people to donate to the K-9 unit.

“None of the money will go to the (city funded) police department,” Rathman said.

The dog will be used for drug detection and other needs.

“It’s a tool for law enforcement,” he said.

This K-9 program is still being developed with more information coming later, Rathman said.

Applications for becoming a Plattsmouth policer officer are increasing, he added.

People don’t necessarily need to address him by his title, he said.

“My name is Steve.”