ELMWOOD – The kids in Elmwood have by now taken new journeys, especially into the worlds of science and math.
That’s because the Elmwood Public Library last summer received 93 new hardcover books aimed at younger readers with more than 20 of them donated free of charge.
“It’s literally Christmas in July,” said Anne Pope, library director at the time. “It’s like Santa Claus came.”
Most of the books were purchased from a grant the library received from the Oregon-based Pilcrow Foundation with another grant coming from the Nebraska-based Midlands Community Foundation awarded for such purpose, she said.
The Pilcrow Foundation also provided at no charge an extra 23 books on math and science that were donated to that foundation from Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman, both of Colorado.
Altogether, the library received $1,600 worth of new books geared toward readers ages 4 to 12, Pope said.
“The library didn’t have to dip into its budget,” Pope said.
Many are classic children’s books that are new to the library’s collection, Pope said. These include A Bear Called Paddington and Rory the Dinosaur.
Also new is a collection of non-fiction books focusing on the lives of prominent Native Americans like Red Cloud, Sitting Bull and Jim Thorpe, she added.
Since these are hard-covered books, they should last longer than paperbacks, Pope said.
“There’s been a lot of positive reaction,” she said.
These books couldn’t have come at a better time, according to Pope.
As the community sees a growth of new families, more and more students are now attending the elementary school, she said.
Therefore, Pope has a big priority for this year.
“I would like to continue the goal of improving our collection of books for our young readers and getting them hooked on books,” Pope said. “We want to cater to the new kids and get them to the library and get hooked.”