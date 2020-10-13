 Skip to main content
Improved security at county buildings is committee's goal
Improved security at county buildings is committee's goal

courthouse security photo

A committee to study better security measures in buildings owned by Cass County recently took a tour of the courthouse in downtown Plattsmouth to gather information for new measures there.

 Photo Courtesy Cass County Sheriff's Office / The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – Efforts to improve security at Cass County buildings, including the courthouse, are moving forward.

A committee to study the matter, approved by the county’s Board of Commissioners this summer, held its second meeting on Oct. 8 that included a courthouse tour to see in person what some of the security issues are.

The committee consists of individuals from elected offices, businesses, media and the general public.

“It (tour) went extremely well,” said Commissioner Jim Peterson. “We increased the number of county attendees by almost double. It was an excellent meeting and we did a tour of the courthouse with most of the time going through the courtrooms and hallways.”

The committee now has close to 20 members and is still open for more, Peterson said.

“It’s getting more clear on the (security) problems in the courthouse, but not at the point of discussion, yet,” he said. “We’ll have probably four or five more meetings.”

In early July, the commissioners approved the creation of a committee to study and make recommendations on modern-day security improvements to the downtown Plattsmouth landmark built in 1891.

Security concerns about public buildings have increased nationwide over the past decade or so, Peterson said at that July meeting.

“We’re trying to be a step ahead,” he said. “Our citizens want to feel secure in our courthouse.”

Sheriff William Brueggemann said following last week’s meeting, “In the end, our hopes are to submit a report to the commissioners of our security findings, which will allow them to plan for both short-term and long- term solutions to the problems.”

For those interested in being part of the committee and having input, they should contact Brueggemann at 402-296-9374.

