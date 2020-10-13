Improved security at county buildings is committee's goal

PLATTSMOUTH – Efforts to improve security at Cass County buildings, including the courthouse, are moving forward.

A committee to study the matter, approved by the county’s Board of Commissioners this summer, held its second meeting on Oct. 8 that included a courthouse tour to see in person what some of the security issues are.

The committee consists of individuals from elected offices, businesses, media and the general public.

“It (tour) went extremely well,” said Commissioner Jim Peterson. “We increased the number of county attendees by almost double. It was an excellent meeting and we did a tour of the courthouse with most of the time going through the courtrooms and hallways.”

The committee now has close to 20 members and is still open for more, Peterson said.

“It’s getting more clear on the (security) problems in the courthouse, but not at the point of discussion, yet,” he said. “We’ll have probably four or five more meetings.”

In early July, the commissioners approved the creation of a committee to study and make recommendations on modern-day security improvements to the downtown Plattsmouth landmark built in 1891.