Improvements coming to county trail

LINCOLN – Improvements are coming along the MoPac East Trail in Cass County.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors recently approved the construction of a parking lot and a precast concrete vault restroom along the trail at Wabash, said spokesman Mike Mascoe.

Currently, there are no amenities like these at that spot, he said.

“It’s just a corridor that is not developed at all,” Mascoe said. “This would be the first.”

Nebraska Digging, of Alvo, was awarded a construction contract for a 7,000-square-foot parking area and access drive along 322nd Street south of Alvo Road, Mascoe said. Their low bid was $6,060.

“This will all be new and will give people a safer place to park,” Mascoe said. “It will be a crushed limestone parking lot.”

The purchase and installation of the unisex restroom, which is being built out of state, totals $19,353, according to Mascoe.

“It’s hard to say what time it will come here, maybe in the spring,” he said.

A concrete accessibility pad will be added after installation of the restroom, Mascoe said.

Similar vault restrooms have been installed at other trail locations and NRD officials have been pleased with their durability, he added.

The MoPac East Trail is a 10-foot wide trail of crushed limestone covering 22 miles from 98th and A streets in Lincoln to Wabash, a distance of about 22 miles.

From Wabash, trail users must use two marked county roads as an interim trail to reach the Lied Pedestrian Trail Bridge where the trail picks up again into Sarpy County.

The MoPac Alliance group, which helped with improvements to the interim trail, has been working with the NRD to develop this new project and will provide a portion of the funding, Mascoe said.

