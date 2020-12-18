Improvements continue at Union's caboose site

Tim Rohwer/Journal Reporter

UNION – Improvements to Union’s historic caboose center continue on track.

A new observation deck, plus lighting and landscaping have recently been added around the Missouri Pacific caboose that’s located along U.S. Highway 34.

The work was overseen by the non-profit Union United, Inc.

“Everything turned out great,” said Debbie Vidlak, the group’s president.

The project’s cost was aided by a $1,000 grant from Keep Cass County Beautiful, Dozens of volunteer hours constructing the deck and other enhancements helped keep costs down, said Linda Behrns, executive director of KCCB.

“Part of the work was completed by a hired contractor and the rest was done by six volunteers who donated 39 hours to the project,” she said. “We are grateful to the local volunteers who shared their vision, time and resources to improve and promote the community of Union.”

The observation deck with bench seats was built adjacent to the caboose and overlooks the nearby railroad tracks. New solar lighting onto the caboose, additional benches and new landscaping complement the scene.