Improvements continue in Weeping Water park

WEEPING WATER – It has become an annual holiday gift for the community of Weeping Water.

Donations from the Eugene C. and Lenore K. Day Foundation Trust have gone toward improvements in the Weeping Water Day Memorial Park and this year is no exception as the community recently received $10,000 to assist with costs incurred for improvements to the campground.

“It’s a great thing for the community,” said Mayor Michael Barrett.

In recent years, money from that trust has been used for erosion control and stabilization along the bank of the lake, he said.

This year, the goal is to use trust funds to replace old wooden tables in the pavilion with tables having longer-lasting resin coated surfaces.

“It costs just as much to repair tables as to buy new ones,” Barrett said. “We plan to sell the old tables.”

The new tables could last up to 15 years and the coated surfaces will handle exposure from the sun better than the old ones, he added.

There are other improvement ideas for the park, also, including the installation of an electric heater for the restrooms there.

That way, people could use the park longer during the year, Barrett said.

Another idea involves planting trees around the new dock area, he said.

Barrett also praised the trust for donating money to Weeping Water High School for college scholarships.

“We are so grateful,” he said.