Improvements to Union's caboose are coming

UNION – Renovation continues moving forward on a big part in the history of this Cass County village.
Keep Cass County Beautiful (KCCB) recently awarded a $1,000 grant to that village’s volunteer group, Union United, Inc., in its efforts to improve the area around an historic Missouri Pacific Railroad caboose.
“The railroad was a major factor in that town,” said Linda Behrns, KCCB executive director.
The grant will help pay for the construction of a welcome area around the caboose, considered one of only three of its kind still around, according to the village clerk’s office.
“We’ve had people from out of town asking about it,” said Melissa Hansen, clerk.
The welcome area will include a seated observation deck with lighting adjacent to the caboose with new landscaping nearby.
It’s the latest in a series of projects in renovating that piece of Union history, according to Hansen.
“The Boy Scouts did their Eagle Scout project by putting new windows on it,” she said of one project.
A contractor, hired for the work, is expected to start the process in April, according to Hansen.
The grant given by the KCCB was part of the 2019 Keep America Beautiful/Lowe’s Community Partners Grant Program that encourages local volunteers to take action on projects creating community engagement.
This grant was unique in that it came in the form of a Lowe’s gift card and the only one of that kind awarded in the state, Behrns said.
She also praised Union United for its work in improving the village such as installing a new gazebo in the village park with help from a previous Lowe’s grant.
“They’ve been very busy working to revitalize the community,” Behrns said.