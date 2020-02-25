Improvements to Union's caboose are coming

UNION – Renovation continues moving forward on a big part in the history of this Cass County village.

Keep Cass County Beautiful (KCCB) recently awarded a $1,000 grant to that village’s volunteer group, Union United, Inc., in its efforts to improve the area around an historic Missouri Pacific Railroad caboose.

“The railroad was a major factor in that town,” said Linda Behrns, KCCB executive director.

The grant will help pay for the construction of a welcome area around the caboose, considered one of only three of its kind still around, according to the village clerk’s office.

“We’ve had people from out of town asking about it,” said Melissa Hansen, clerk.

The welcome area will include a seated observation deck with lighting adjacent to the caboose with new landscaping nearby.

It’s the latest in a series of projects in renovating that piece of Union history, according to Hansen.

“The Boy Scouts did their Eagle Scout project by putting new windows on it,” she said of one project.

A contractor, hired for the work, is expected to start the process in April, according to Hansen.