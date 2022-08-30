 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Incident has brought police to Plattsmouth High School

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Police Department is working an incident that has been reported at Plattsmouth High School.

All students are safe and the incident is under control, with all precautionary measures being taken.

Authorities said additional information will be released once the initial investigation is concluded.

Authorities are asking that everyone avoid the high school area until the incident is concluded.

This information came from the department’s Facebook page.

This is a developing story. The Journal will publish additional information when available.

