Increased funds for CASA pleases director

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County officials continue to appreciate the work of those involved in the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) program.

As in past years, the county’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a check from the county’s keno fund to help CASA with its expenses.

The check was for $35,000, a $2,000 increase from last year.

“We’re so excited,” said Diana Lindensmith, local CASA director. “Our hope was to receive $33,000 because that was what they gave us last year. To get an extra $2,000 is a big deal.”

CASA involves helping children who are under the jurisdiction of the court because of abuse and/or neglect by their parents.

There are currently 45 of these children living with foster families with a volunteer being an advocate for the children in each of these families.

These volunteers get to know the children and write reports for the judge, making recommendations about what would be best for the child, according to Lindensmith. This includes providing requests from the children themselves on what they want, she said.

They become a stable, reliable presence in the child’s life during a very difficult time, and advocate for the child to have a safe and permanent home as quickly as possible.

“These volunteers go to court to go to bat for them,” Lindensmith said.

CASA volunteers may also take their case children out to buy them new school clothing, she said.

Recently through CASA funds, pool passes for two foster families were purchased, along with passes to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo for three families, Lindensmith said.

“We also paid a child to go to a summer camp,” she said.

Payments for dance lessons and registration fees for baseball have also been spent with funds from the county and from private donations, she added.

“To get more (keno funds) than you expected is a big deal,” Lindensmith said.

Board Chairman Dan Henry said, “CASA is a good use of this money. This is a very good program.”

