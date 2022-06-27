Incredible skills of raptors was focus at library event

PLATTSMOUTH – Imagine being able to read a message on a cell phone from 100 yards away.

Or, having the ability to move at 200 mph or hear a heartbeat deep in the snow.

Creatures from another world? No, they actually live among us.

They are raptors, such as owls, hawks and falcons.

Dozens of people, particularly children, got a chance to see three different raptors up close and personal last Friday at the Plattsmouth Public Library.

They came from a raptor collection at Nebraska’s Fontenelle Forest that sponsors introduction/education programs like this one across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

There are numerous species of raptors that also include vultures and ospreys, said Deborah Woracek, educator, who came along with fellow educator Bob Fuchs.

Raptors generally have excellent eyesight, especially at long distances, and many have pinpoint hearing in which they can “hear the heartbeat of a mouse running underneath the snow,” Woracek said.

These birds also have sharp claws and talons on their legs and pointed beaks on their faces. Some can fly at tremendous speed, she said.

The three raptors presented at Friday’s show were a peregrine falcon, a Swainson’s hawk and a great horned owl.

All were injured in some manner when young and can’t hunt on their own.

The first bird shown was the owl.

“His eyes are shaped like an orange,” Woracek said.

Owl feathers are among the softest in the bird world enabling them to fly quietly in search of prey like mice.

However, the feathers are not weather-proof, meaning that in rainy weather animals like mice would hear the bird coming and run for cover, the audience was told.

These owls can also turn their heads up to 270 degrees to look in any direction.

The Swainson’s hawk, named after Michael Swainson, a British naturalist, can migrate up to 6,000 miles in escaping the North American winters. This bird loves to eat insects, but can hunt for larger prey like mice or snakes.

Females are 20 percent bigger than males.

The last bird presented was the peregrine falcon.

“It’s the most famous of all the falcons,” Fuchs said. “They can fly at very high speed. They catch other birds (food) in the air.”

These falcons have a light-colored underbelly serving as a camouflage in the sunlight from other birds flying below them, Fuchs said.

When ready to attack, these falcons can dive toward their prey at 220 mph. They make fists out of their feet knocking their prey senseless, then grab the helpless victim with their talons and use their beaks to break the victim’s neck, Fuchs said.

“Falcons tend to have long toes making it easier to hold prey in flight,” he said.

