Independence Day tradition continues in Murdock

MURDOCK – One could say it was a blast and not just the fireworks!

The annual Independence Day celebration in Murdock brought out most, if not all, of the local town folks, and no doubt many from elsewhere.

There was a lot to see and do under a bright, hot July sun. (What better way to get a little suntan in the bargain.)

Activities began around 10 a.m. with the setup of the Cass County Creative Cats 4-H Petting Zoo next to the local post office.

On hand were chickens, goats, ducks and Tom, a five-year-old turkey, for all to enjoy.

There was also a team tractor pull down Main Street where teams of four adults showed off their muscular talents.

Once that was over the highlight of the day followed.

It was the annual parade down Main Street featuring cheerleaders, fire trucks, spiffy cars, youth baseball/softball teams and more. As in the past, crowds of people lined up on both sides of the street to enjoy the proceedings with children picking up candy thrown from the participants.

Roger and Diane Buck of Murdock were named the parade's grand marshals.

“Our parade always draws a good crowd,” said John Stroy, mayor.

Afterwards, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the town’s new playground area with lunch provided by the Lions Club and a pie/ice cream social by members of the United Methodist Church.

The busy day concluded with a fireworks show by the village ballfield in the evening.

“I thought it went well,” Stroy said. “It was a 35-minute display and it seemed everybody was happy.”

