OMAHA - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, has completed the initial breach repair along the right bank of the Platte River, just upstream of the confluence of that river with the Missouri River, according to the Corps website.
The breach, approximately 300 feet long, was formed during the March 2019 flooding and allowed water to flow out of the Platte River channel and establish a new channel to the Missouri River.
This initial closure will redirect water back into the Platte River and allow for further repairs to be made at this location, according to the Corps.
“They made great progress,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert. “The contract gave them 40 days to do it and they beat that by quite a bit. It’s pretty amazing.”
Repair efforts will now focus on reconstructing the river bank to match its pre-flood conditions. Large rock will also be placed at this location to help mitigate impacts of any future high water events, according to the Corps.
“Having this initial closure complete will allow the team to fully repair the damaged river bank and stop flows from impacting infrastructure in this area,” said Corina Zhang, resident engineer for this project.
Meanwhile, progress continues on installing barriers around the Plattsmouth wastewater treatment plant to prevent any future flooding there.
“The west end of the plant is completely done,” Lambert said, adding that all barriers have been installed at the water treatment plant.
You have free articles remaining.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Administrator Erv Portis provided a brief summary of current flood recovery project costs to date.
FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency have worked diligently in processing the city’s application for assistance, he said.
Current cost for repairing the water treatment plant is at $737,435 for various projects related to plant cleanup and access, restoration of electricity, replacement of standby generator, well field access and repairs, and a temporary floodwall.
The city spent $284,563 for the purchase of water from March 14 through Labor Day.
Current cost for repairing the wastewater plant is at $4,079,418 for various projects related to plant cleanup and access, restoration of some electricity, replacement of the standby generator, sludge removal, repairs for restoring plant operation and a temporary floodwall.
The total spent and/or currently under contract is $5,101,416, Portis said.
To date, FEMA and NEMA have approved for payment at 75 percent and have obligated $1,035,688 of which 75 percent is $776,759.
Costs to repair the boat ramp and park and East Main Street aren’t yet determined, Portis said. Also not determined are any costs related to the city’s wells.