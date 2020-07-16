Injuries reported in Louisville accident on Wednesday evening

LOUISVILLE - A two-vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Louisville sent at least two people to a hospital, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department said.
The accident happened at 9:41 p.m. at the intersection of state highways 50 and 66 (East Park Highway).
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, one vehicle was traveling east on Hwy. 66 and turning north onto Hwy. 50 when it collided with a vehicle traveling south on that highway.
Authorities closed Hwy. 50 during the extrication of parties injured in the accident, he said.
Two occupants from the southbound vehicle were transported to Omaha’s Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle turning was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way, Brueggemann said.
Details of the accident, including names of those involved, were still being finalized as of Thursday morning, he added.
Deputies from his department, along with Louisville fire/rescue personnel and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident, Brueggemann said.
