Injuries reported in Louisville accident on Wednesday evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE - A two-vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Louisville sent at least two people to a hospital, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department said.

The accident happened at 9:41 p.m. at the intersection of state highways 50 and 66 (East Park Highway).

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, one vehicle was traveling east on Hwy. 66 and turning north onto Hwy. 50 when it collided with a vehicle traveling south on that highway.

Authorities closed Hwy. 50 during the extrication of parties injured in the accident, he said.

Two occupants from the southbound vehicle were transported to Omaha’s Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle turning was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way, Brueggemann said.

Details of the accident, including names of those involved, were still being finalized as of Thursday morning, he added.

Deputies from his department, along with Louisville fire/rescue personnel and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident, Brueggemann said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.