PLATTSMOUTH – Interest remains high by Cass County residents in keeping their communities and the county cleaner and more environmentally friendly.
That interest shows in the participation of numerous recycling events, sponsored by Keep Cass County Beautiful.
This past year, it sponsored five different collection sites for disposing of electronics, appliances and metals.
“We were very pleased with the residents who came out to our electronic recycling events,” said Linda Behrns, director of KCCB, the local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.
For example, volunteers in Louisville were kept busy on a Saturday in October keeping pace with the constant stream of people coming to dispose of electronic items no longer needed.
“It was successful,” Behrns said at the time. “I think there were about 70 households who came. We were busy all the time. Sometimes there were six or seven cars lined up ready to unload.”
A total of 31,000 pounds of electronics, metals and appliances were collected at these events last year, Behrns said recently.
Her organization, however, isn’t alone in these types of events.
The Five Rivers Resource Conservation and Development organization has sponsored for some years now an annual county event for disposing of things like old paint and oil.
During one summer day, county residents had three locations to dump these items safely, including a site in Plattsmouth.
Dan Thiessen, a county roads employee, spent time at the Plattsmouth site pouring old oil into a barrel for eventual reuse.
“It’s been steady, which is nice,” he said of the turnout. “It’s better to do it this way than to throw it in the ditches.”
Altogether, the three drop-off sites attracted 103 households that day, about the same as the year before, according to Behrns.
“We all thought it was successful,” she said.
Though exact dates for this year haven’t yet been finalized, either four or five recycling events are planned again, Behrns said.
When those dates are finalized, that should come of interest to many residents.
“People are watching for our events,” Behrns said.