PLATTSMOUTH – There seems to be growing interest in recycling among Cass County residents.
And, the final numbers from this year’s household hazardous waste collection in September bear that out.
That event on Sept.20 was held at three sites – Plattsmouth, Weeping Water and Eagle.
A total of 140 cars brought recycling items to those sites, said County Commissioner Janet McCartney.
Broken down by items, there were 7,150 pounds of paint collected, 2,650 pounds of pesticides, 140 pounds of base/acids, 159 mostly fluorescent light bulbs, 80 gallons of oil and 35 gallons of anti-freeze.
Donations to help pay for this event totaled $700, said McCartney, who provided these numbers at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.
“It was much larger this year,” McCartney said of the participation. “We had steady traffic at all three sites. I think the interest is growing for recycling.”
Financial support for this event was provided through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, plus other help from various counties, as well as Five Rivers Resource Conservation and Development.
Trained personnel from Red Willow County brought in trucks to collect the items.
Keep Cass County Beautiful helped with the promotion.
“Having three locations increases participation, I think,” KCCB Director Linda Behrns said.
Because of public request, the number of electronic recycling events that KCCB sponsors yearly increased from four to five this year with that additional one held in Beaver Lake, Behrns said.
“With all the events we have, I think people look forward to them,” she said. “I think there is now more awareness of recycling, at least that is what we are trying to do.”