Interest in swim team growing, coach says

PLATTSMOUTH – For several years, a youth athletic team was left high and dry from circumstances beyond its control.

In 2022, however, that team once again took the plunge and finished its season recently with a championship trophy.

“It’s back in action,” said Brandon Johnson, who just completed his first year as head coach of the Plattsmouth Swim Team.

This was the first full season for the team since 2017, said Johnson, the featured speaker at last week’s Plattsmouth Rotary Club meeting.

In 2018, the team’s season at the Twin Rivers Water Park was cut short from damaging weather with the following year canceled by a water shortage from the area’s historic flood.

Then came COVID-19 that drained the hopes of the team’s return in 2020 and 2021.

Despite its absence during that time, the team still generated interest among area youth when this year began, according to Johnson.

In fact, a survey around town found more than 80 kids expressing interest in joining, bringing back memories when team membership was over 100, even up to 175 decades ago.

“I think it’s (swimming) popular,” Johnson said.

Eventually, 35 boys and girls signed up, which was in a way okay for Johnson, who admitted he didn’t want to be overwhelmed by a large group his first year as coach.

The swimmers, 18 and younger, put in a lot of work practicing their strokes for an hour every weekday during their season, according to Johnson. And, he is not alone as other coaches assist him during practice.

“We started practice on the Tuesday right after Memorial Day,” Johnson said.

These are not swimming lessons, Johnson said.

“As long as they can stay above water, we can work with them,” he said. “We can work on their strokes.”

There is no diving involved. The swimmers perform various strokes, like the back stroke, breast stroke, free style and the butterfly. They compete against others in their age group.

The competitive events come in the form of meets, which consist of two to four teams, as well as invites with five or more teams involved.

The competitive season lasts about six weeks, Johnson said.

“On average, we had two meets a week and three invites.”

This season ended on Saturday, July 9, at Twin Rivers with the Plattsmouth swimmers finishing first among five teams – the others being from Nebraska City, Auburn and two Iowa teams of Glenwood and Lewis Central.

“It was cool, everybody was so excited,” Johnson said of the first-place finish. “Going to practice paid off. They worked really hard.”

Besides the joy of swimming, benefits for team members can include creating new friendships and learning the importance of teamwork.

The older kids can serve as role models to the younger ones.

Next year, Johnson said he would like to see the team membership double in size and eventually reach 100 or more members.

“I think we can get back to that for sure,” he said. “We have a great program going forward.”