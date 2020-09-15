Interest keeps growing for new Murdock playground

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURDOCK – Interest is growing for a new playground in Murdock.

That’s certainly true in donations.

An organization recently donated $15,000 to the cause that raised the total local amount to over $32,000 last Thursday, according to a project spokeswoman.

“It’s all been raised from donations, no public funds or tax dollars,” said Kristi McHugh, a village board member, at that time. “We’ve had small donations, large donations, lots of community support.”

By Friday, another $8,000 came in, McHugh said on Tuesday, making the total approximately $40,000.

These recent donations were especially nice because she applied for a grant that would match what was raised by Friday, according to McHugh.

“The community really responded, it was awesome,” she said.

The grant was applied to the Nebraska Land and Conservation Fund, which is through the National Parks Service.

A decision on the grant request should come in January, she added.

The need for a playground is important, according to McHugh, because children in the area have not had such a place to play for several years now.