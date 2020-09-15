 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Interest keeps growing for new Murdock playground
View Comments

Interest keeps growing for new Murdock playground

{{featured_button_text}}

MURDOCK – Interest is growing for a new playground in Murdock.

That’s certainly true in donations.

An organization recently donated $15,000 to the cause that raised the total local amount to over $32,000 last Thursday, according to a project spokeswoman.

“It’s all been raised from donations, no public funds or tax dollars,” said Kristi McHugh, a village board member, at that time. “We’ve had small donations, large donations, lots of community support.”

By Friday, another $8,000 came in, McHugh said on Tuesday, making the total approximately $40,000.

These recent donations were especially nice because she applied for a grant that would match what was raised by Friday, according to McHugh.

“The community really responded, it was awesome,” she said.

The grant was applied to the Nebraska Land and Conservation Fund, which is through the National Parks Service.

A decision on the grant request should come in January, she added.

The need for a playground is important, according to McHugh, because children in the area have not had such a place to play for several years now.

Green space around Liberty Circle and Fifth Street in the south section of the village is the chosen site.

The proposed playground would have slides, swings and benches, plus smaller structures for the younger ones, though the more money raised the nicer the playground can be, according to McHugh.

Private donations are still welcome since a rubberized surface would increase the total cost to $100,000, she said.

Currently, the proposed surface would be wood mulch, she said.

“We’re very excited,” McHugh said of this project.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bond to remain same for local man
News

Bond to remain same for local man

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – A Louisville man who allegedly shot his son during an argument at his home in July will remain in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News