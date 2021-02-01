Investigation continues into deadly Sunday accident

UNION – The investigation continued Tuesday into the cause of a Sunday evening two-vehicle accident south of Union in which four people from Kansas were killed and another injured, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, authorities were dispatched at 7:16 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident with injuries and fatalities at U.S. Highway 7 5 and North Van Dorn Street, south of Union.

The investigation revealed that a 2000 Chevrolet truck, driven by Ronald Dubas, 55, of La Vista, was traveling north on Hwy. 75 when it crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by 21-year-old Ashly Bracken, Brueggemann said.

The four fatalities and the injured individuals, all females, were in the Cobalt and all from Topeka, the sheriff said.

According to Brueggemann, the deceased were identified as Bracken, and three back seat passengers, Tatiyana Wade, 22, Malaysia Reece, 4, and Keniah Robinson, 5.

The injured individual, Tabitha Bracken, 20, was a front seat passenger. She was in critical condition at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office.