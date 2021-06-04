 Skip to main content
Investigation continues into property damage accident
Cass County Sheriff's Office

PLATTSMOUTH – The investigation continued Friday into a two-vehicle accident on Thursday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 66.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department and Plattsmouth fire/rescue personnel were called to the scene at approximately 4:08 p.m.

Brueggemann said a white Chevrolet SUV, driven by Katelin Regina Gharst, 32, of Blue Springs, Mo., was traveling north on Hwy. 75 when she slowed for the traffic light at the intersection with Hwy. 66. She was hit from behind by a 2014 Ford Explorer, driven by Brenda K. Ensor, 56, of Auburn.

Both vehicles had to be towed due to damages. Both drivers were released medically by rescue personnel.

