Investigation continues into Wednesday accident

MURRAY – A two-vehicle injury accident near Murray on Wednesday afternoon was still under investigation on Friday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

It was around 3:45 p.m. that rescue personnel responded to the accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 1, about a mile east of Murray, Sheriff William Brueggemann said.

The incident was reported by emergency management officials, who were near the accident when it occurred.

According to Brueggemann, Lily Drannen, 17, of Murray, was driving a Nissan Versa traveling west from Murray Road and crossing Hwy. 75, when it collided with a southbound Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Sarah Watkins, 51, of Omaha. Both individuals had to be transported to hospitals for their injuries, one taken to Bellevue Medical Center, the other to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Brueggemann said.

Further information was not available as of Friday afternoon.

