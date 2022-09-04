Investigation continues on death of man in park tent

LOUISVILLE – An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death on a man authorities found dead in a tent at Platte River State Park on Saturday afternoon, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 1:12 p.m., sheriff’s deputies, along with area rescue personnel, responded to tent site No. 2 on a call concerning a male party possibly deceased, Sheriff William Brueggemann said.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male in a tent who had been dead for some time, the sheriff said.

Deputies were unable to positively identify the male due to the condition of the body, the sheriff said.

However, according to other published reports, the sheriff’s office has now tentatively identified the man as 31-year-old Alan J. Koenig.

The investigation is continuing.

Louisville rescue personnel and county medics also responded to the call, the sheriff said.