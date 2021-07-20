Investigation leads to two men arrested

EAGLE – Two Lincoln men were arrested at an Eagle residence last Friday following a two-week intensive investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff William Brueggemann said the two people arrested were 26-year-old Chase Bass and 24-year-old Jay Guy.

Bass had two outstanding Lancaster County warrants, one being a weapons charge and the other for possession of controlled substances.

Guy was arrested on an outstanding theft warrant, also from Lancaster County.

A search warrant for the residence was obtained after authorities found contraband. Additional local charges are expected, Brueggemann said.

