Iowa juvenile leads authorities on highway pursuit

PLATTSMOUTH – A 16-year-old male from Council Bluffs, Iowa, faces numerous charges after leading authorities in a vehicle pursuit on U.S. Highway 75 early Friday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, a deputy from his department attempted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota Corolla on the highway near Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth.

A records check of the vehicle's license plate determined the plates belonged to a different car, Brueggemann said. The vehicle then fled south on the highway at a high rate of speed. A pursuit began lasting about six minutes and ended when the Corolla crashed into a ditch near Kenosha Road. None of the occupants in the car were injured, Brueggemann said.

The juvenile driver was placed into custody and charged with flight to avoid arrest, amongst other charges, Brueggemann said.

A 15-year-old male passenger, also from Council Bluffs, was taken into custody, but he was not charged with any crime.

