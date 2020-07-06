Iowa man arrested for chasing woman with screwdriver while naked Sunday in Ashland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHLAND – A 26-year-old Iowa man was arrested in Ashland Sunday morning for chasing a woman with a sharp object while he was nude.

Jacob Rasmussen of Council Bluffs was charged with terroristic threats, burglary, public indecency, trespassing and possessing a deadly weapon while committing a felony, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

The incident occurred in and around a residence in the 2900 block of Plattevale Drive in Ashland, Brueggemann said. Authorities were dispatched to the scene around 7:34 a.m. on a report of an unknown male chasing an unknown female outside.

Cass County dispatchers were advised that the unknown male was completely nude and was holding a sharp object.

Deputies arrived and spoke to a male party, identified as Rasmussen, who was found inside that residence on Plattevale Drive by a neighbor who was watching the homeowner’s dog while she was away.

According to Brueggemann, Rasmussen chased the female around the property with a screwdriver and was eventually cornered by the neighbor’s husband. When deputies arrived, Rasmussen was showing signs of impairment and told the deputies he had consumed LSD and had been drinking alcohol, according to Brueggemann.

Rasmussen was arrested and transported to Cass County Jail. He remains in Cass County Jail with no bond set until he appears before a judge, according to the sheriff’s department.

