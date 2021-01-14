Iowa man arrested in SE Nebraska pursuit

NEBRASKA CITY – An Iowa man has been arrested after leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit in southeast Nebraska earlier this week.

The pursuit ended near Nebraska City.

According to the patrol, the incident began shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday with a report of a Chevrolet Malibu unable to maintain its lane and blocking traffic as it traveled southbound on U.S. Highway 75 in Cass County. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on the highway south of Union. The vehicle continued its inability to maintain its lane and drove into the northbound lane.

A trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and continued going south.

The trooper initiated a pursuit with speeds ranging from 30 mph to more than 70 mph, according to the patrol.

Additional troopers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle, but it merged onto eastbound Highway 2 near Nebraska City. As the vehicle was approaching the Iowa border, a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The driver, Timothy Kros, 56, of Council Bluffs, was taken into custody without further incident and was arrested for willful reckless driving and felony flight to avoid arrest. He was lodged in the Richardson County Jail. The entire pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes, the patrol said.

