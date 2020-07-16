Iowa man escapes burning truck on Tuesday

PLATTSMOUTH – An Iowa man escaped injury when the truck he was driving caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department and Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a vehicle on fire in the area of Webster Boulevard and Oreapolis Road shortly before 1 p.m.
Upon arrival, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Justin Glenn, 29 of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was driving south on Webster and pulling a horse trailer when he pulled over after noticing smoke coming from under the vehicle’s hood.
Glenn got out of the vehicle before it totally caught fire, Brueggemann said. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and the vehicle was towed away. The investigation is complete, Brueggemann said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!