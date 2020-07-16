You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa man escapes burning truck on Tuesday
View Comments

Iowa man escapes burning truck on Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
hot truck

A man escaped injury when his truck caught fire by Webster Boulevard and Oreapolis Road on Tuesday.

 Photo Courtesy Cass County Sheriff's Department / The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – An Iowa man escaped injury when the truck he was driving caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department and Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a vehicle on fire in the area of Webster Boulevard and Oreapolis Road shortly before 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Justin Glenn, 29 of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was driving south on Webster and pulling a horse trailer when he pulled over after noticing smoke coming from under the vehicle’s hood.

Glenn got out of the vehicle before it totally caught fire, Brueggemann said. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and the vehicle was towed away. The investigation is complete, Brueggemann said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News