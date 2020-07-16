Iowa man escapes burning truck on Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – An Iowa man escaped injury when the truck he was driving caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department and Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a vehicle on fire in the area of Webster Boulevard and Oreapolis Road shortly before 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Justin Glenn, 29 of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was driving south on Webster and pulling a horse trailer when he pulled over after noticing smoke coming from under the vehicle’s hood.

Glenn got out of the vehicle before it totally caught fire, Brueggemann said. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and the vehicle was towed away. The investigation is complete, Brueggemann said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.