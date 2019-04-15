PLATTSMOUTH – An Iowa man was taken to a hospital from a two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Cass County.
A Conestoga High School student escaped serious injuries from that crash.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Murray Fire and Rescue, responded to an accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 1 shortly before 5 p.m.
An investigation determined that a silver Toyota Camry, driven by Taylor McClatchey of Plattsmouth, was traveling west through that intersection when she was struck by a Lincoln MKC, driven by Charles Swope of Macedonia, Iowa, who was traveling north on Hwy 75. McClatchey's vehicle was struck on the driver’s side in the middle of the vehicle, according to Brueggemann.
Both drivers sustained injuries. McClatchey was checked out by EMS personnel and released from the scene, and Swope was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by Murray EMS.
The investigation is ongoing as of Monday, according to Brueggemann.